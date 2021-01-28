Pakistan, Iran agree to expedite process of establishing border markets along Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to expedite the process of establishing border markets along the Pak-Iran border.

An agreement to this effect was reached during a meeting between Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here on Thursday.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, highlighting the traditionally strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, emphasized the importance of enhancing mutually-beneficial collaboration between the two countries in all dimensions.

The Ambassador informed that almost all formalities to establish Border Markets have been approved from the Irani side.