Lidl GB has seen export problems since Brexit trade deal

LONDON: The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl has seen a good flow of goods from continental Europe since a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union kicked in on Jan. 1 but has experienced problems with exports, its boss said on Thursday.

"So far, so good, goods are coming in, the disruptions are not mega," Lidl GB Chief Executive Christian Härtnagel told Reuters, referring to imports from the EU.

Britain is currently waiving import checks but will introduce tougher measures after three and six months. That approach has not been reciprocated on the EU side.

"We are carefully watching the announcement of the British government from March 1 and July 1 (when) the border controls will be ramped-up," said Härtnagel.

He said exporting goods to the EU was "much more tricky".

"The same pragmatic approach is not done by the French border control, so exporting cheddar, whisky is a much bigger challenge and there is much more disruption."