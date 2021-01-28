Defence minister visits Trans Peshawar, acquires briefing about working of BRT Service

PESHAWAR: Minister for Defence, Pervaiz Khattak Thursday visited Central Office of Trans Peshawar and acquired briefing about functional and operational matters of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service.

He was accompanied by Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and provincial ministers including Shah Muhammad Wazir and Shoukat Yousafzai.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Trans Peshawar gave a detailed briefing about the working of BRT, feeder routes and operational matters.

Talking to media after the visit, defense minister said that BRT Service is a milestone achievement of government aiming facilitation of public and it is comparable to any of international public transport system.

He said that more than 156000 commuters are travelling on daily basis in BRT despite closure of educational institutions due to corona.

He said that number of travelers would be increased after opening of educational institutions and inclusion of new routes adding thirty news buses would be inducted in existing fleet that would further improve the service.

He said that since start of the project public money has been used in a transparent manner.