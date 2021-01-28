Allianz gets approval to set up insurance asset management firm in China

SHANGHAI: Allianz said on Thursday it had obtained regulatory approval to set up China's first wholly foreign-owned insurance asset management company, as the German insurer steps up expansion in the world's second-biggest economy.

The greenlight from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) comes a month after the signing of China-EU Investment Agreement, which promotes cooperation between China and the European Union.

It also comes as China has fully opened up its giant financial sector, and is stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment amid tensions with the United States.

Allianz Insurance Asset Management Co Ltd will be established in Beijing, and it "will locally build a professional investment management team which adheres to the Group's long-term investment methodology", Allianz said in a statement.

Allianz will set up the new entity through its China unit, Allianz (China) Insurance Holdings Co, which also owns a 51% stake in Allianz' Chinese life insurance venture.

In addition, Allianz operates property insurance business in China, and the German group's two asset management units, Allianz Global Investors and PIMCO have both set up subsidiaries in the country.