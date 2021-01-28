World
UK will review quarantine country list on Thursday
- Britain announced on Wednesday new measures to reduce travel in and out of the country.
- We will be reviewing today how extensive that list of countries needs to be.
LONDON: Britain will review a list of countries affected by quarantine measures, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday, after the country announced plans for some travellers to have to stay for 10 days in accommodation such as hotels upon arrival.
Britain announced on Wednesday new measures to reduce travel in and out of the country, hoping that by tightening its borders it can reduce the risk of new variants of the coronavirus spreading and putting its vaccination programme at risk.
"We will be reviewing today how extensive that list of countries needs to be. We will be guided by advice from our scientific advisors and we will be reporting back later on where the line will be drawn," Gove told BBC radio.
