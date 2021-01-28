World
UK vaccine rollout must not be interrupted, UK minister says of EU demand
- We must make sure that we continue with the effective acceleration of our vaccination programme.
- "It is the case that the supplies which have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue. Absolutely, there will be no interruption to that.
28 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's supply of vaccines from AstraZeneca must not be interrupted, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Thursday, when asked if the government would allow shots to be diverted to the European Union.
"We must make sure that we continue with the effective acceleration of our vaccination programme," Gove told BBC Radio. "That relies on the supply schedule that has been agreed being honoured."
When asked if Britain would allow the vaccine to be diverted to the EU, as requested by some politicians in the bloc, Gove said: "It is the case that the supplies which have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue. Absolutely, there will be no interruption to that."
