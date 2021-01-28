Business & Finance
Philippine regulator approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- The known and potential benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks to date.
- The Philippines' FDA has previously approved Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.
28 Jan 2021
MANILA: The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine, the second to be approved in the Southeast Asian nation.
The known and potential benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks to date, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news conference. The Philippines' FDA has previously approved Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Philippine regulator approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments