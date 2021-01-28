No major issues with Russia's banking sector liquidity, says central bank

MOSCOW: Russia's central bank has no major concerns about rouble liquidity and can provide banks with additional funding should they require it, the head of the bank's supervision department, Alexander Danilov, said on Thursday.

Data on Wednesday showed that the Russian banking system's structural rouble liquidity deficit has reached 1.037 trillion roubles ($13.6 billion), its highest since mid-2016.

By Thursday morning, the structural deficit had dropped to 693.9 billion roubles.