Business & Finance
Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75pc
- The bank also left key rates unchanged at its monthly meeting on Tuesday as it expects inflation to rise in the near term.
28 Jan 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as widely expected.
The bank also left key rates unchanged at its monthly meeting on Tuesday as it expects inflation to rise in the near term.
