ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greek economy seen rebounding 4.0pc-4.3pc this year

  • The end of the pandemic is beginning to be visible but we are not there yet.
  • We expect a demand surge when we turn the corner.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

ATHENS: Greece's economy is seen rebounding by 4.0% to 4.3% this year after contracting by an estimated 9.0%-9.5% last year, the country's influential think tank IOBE said on Thursday.

"The end of the pandemic is beginning to be visible but we are not there yet," IOBE head Nikos Vettas said. "We expect a demand surge when we turn the corner."

IOBE's forecasts under a baseline scenario assume that the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly from current levels.

coronavirus pandemic Greece's economy pandemic crisis IOBE

Greek economy seen rebounding 4.0pc-4.3pc this year

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters