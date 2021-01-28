Greek economy seen rebounding 4.0pc-4.3pc this year

ATHENS: Greece's economy is seen rebounding by 4.0% to 4.3% this year after contracting by an estimated 9.0%-9.5% last year, the country's influential think tank IOBE said on Thursday.

"The end of the pandemic is beginning to be visible but we are not there yet," IOBE head Nikos Vettas said. "We expect a demand surge when we turn the corner."

IOBE's forecasts under a baseline scenario assume that the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly from current levels.