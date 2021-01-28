World
Greek economy seen rebounding 4.0pc-4.3pc this year
- The end of the pandemic is beginning to be visible but we are not there yet.
- We expect a demand surge when we turn the corner.
28 Jan 2021
ATHENS: Greece's economy is seen rebounding by 4.0% to 4.3% this year after contracting by an estimated 9.0%-9.5% last year, the country's influential think tank IOBE said on Thursday.
"The end of the pandemic is beginning to be visible but we are not there yet," IOBE head Nikos Vettas said. "We expect a demand surge when we turn the corner."
IOBE's forecasts under a baseline scenario assume that the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly from current levels.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Greek economy seen rebounding 4.0pc-4.3pc this year
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments