Business & Finance
AstraZeneca to produce 90mn COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan
28 Jan 2021
TOKYO: AstraZeneca Plc has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters it is very important for COVID-19 vaccines to be produced domestically. AstraZeneca is working with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and other Japanese partners to deliver a total of 120 million doses to the nation.
