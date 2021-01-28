Markets
Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
- The tender deadline is Feb. 2.
28 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
The tender deadline is Feb. 2.
The barley can be sourced from optional origins and shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.
Possible shipment combinations are July 16-31, Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31 and Sept. 1-15.
Jordan purchased about 120,000 tonnes of feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in its previous international tender on Tuesday.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments