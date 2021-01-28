Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender deadline is Feb. 2.

The barley can be sourced from optional origins and shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are July 16-31, Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31 and Sept. 1-15.

Jordan purchased about 120,000 tonnes of feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in its previous international tender on Tuesday.