Kenyan shilling holds steady after policymakers maintain rates
- At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.05/110.25 to the dollar.
28 Jan 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Thursday, after policymakers kept lending rates on hold the previous day.
At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.05/110.25 to the dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's closing rate. On Wednesday, the central bank kept rates on hold for the sixth time in a row.
