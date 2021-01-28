ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,931 Decreased By ▼ -14.74 (-0.3%)
BR30 25,444 Decreased By ▼ -187.73 (-0.73%)
KSE100 46,169 Decreased By ▼ -289.63 (-0.62%)
KSE30 19,263 Decreased By ▼ -107.16 (-0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SILK (Silkbank Limited) 1.35 Increased By ▲ 10.66%

Fauji Foundation eyes to acquire majority stake of Silkbank

  • The bank informed that as part of the process Silkbank has been requested to allow Fauji Foundation to conduct due diligence of the bank and in this regard, Fauji Foundation intends to apply to the State Bank of Pakistan for the requisite approval of the same.
Ali Ahmed 28 Jan 2021

Fauji Foundation, a Pakistani conglomerates company intends to acquire majority stake of Silkbank Limited, it was learnt on Thursday.

“We would like to inform you that Fauji Foundation have expressed an interest in acquiring the majority stake in Silkbank Limited,” the bank informed in its filing to the bourse. It is pertinent to mention that Fauji Foundation is active in financial services, fertilizer, cement, food, power generation, gas exploration, LPG marketing and distribution, financial services, and security services.

The bank informed that as part of the process Silkbank has been requested to allow Fauji Foundation to conduct due diligence of the bank and in this regard, Fauji Foundation intends to apply to the State Bank of Pakistan for the requisite approval of the same.

“Silkbank hereby notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that the board of directors of Silkbank Limited in its meeting held on January 28 2021, has subject to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan, given its in-principle approval to allow Fauji Foundation to conduct the required due diligence and evaluate the information that will be provided by Silkbank in this regard,” it added.

Back in October, the Board of Directors (BoD) of Silkbank Ltd declared pre-tax profits of Rs4.1bn for the 2nd quarter of 2020.The bank also declared a pre-tax profit of Rs3.2bn for the first half ending June 30, 2020, which is Rs2.9bn better than the first half of 2019.

Expenses were lowered by 7 per cent year on year (YoY) while the bank continued with prudently providing for weak accounts.

Pakistan Fauji Foundation bank silkbank

Fauji Foundation eyes to acquire majority stake of Silkbank

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters