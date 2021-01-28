World
German minister sees COVID-19 vaccine shortage well into April
- We will still have at least 10 tough weeks with a shortage of vaccine.
28 Jan 2021
BERLIN: Germany's health minister expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April, he said on Thursday, as the government faced new criticism over the pace of its vaccination programme.
"We will still have at least 10 tough weeks with a shortage of vaccine," Jens Spahn said in a Tweet, adding that he wanted to call a summit of federal and regional leaders in Germany to discuss vaccinations.
