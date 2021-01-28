Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh

(Karachi) The Supreme Court has dismissed the Sindh government's appeal against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision to overturn the conviction of Omar Sheikh for the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, local media reported on Thursday. The court directed to release the suspect immediately.

As per details, a three-judge SC bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, also directed to release the suspect.

American journalist Daniel Pearl disappeared on January 23, 2002 in Karachi. A videotape received by U.S. diplomats in February 2002 confirmed that the 38-year-old journalist was dead.

Authorities later arrested Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a former student at the London School of Economics, and three others who were convicted in July 2002. But in April, the Sindh High Court overturned the murder conviction of Saeed, a British Pakistani national, though it found him guilty of kidnapping Pearl and sentenced him to seven years.

The SHC had also acquitted three other men namely Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib, who had been earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi.

Subsequently, the Sindh government as well as the parents of Pearl had filed separate appeals against the SHC's order in the Supreme Court.

Saeed had already spent 18 years in prison on death row and the seven-year sentence for kidnapping was expected to be counted as time served.