Vietnam says January FDI inflows up 4.1% y/y to $1.51bn
- FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements.
28 Jan 2021
HANOI: Vietnam received $1.51 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, up 4.1% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Thursday.
FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements - dropped nearly 60% from a year earlier to $2.02 billion, the ministry said in a statement.
