ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (9.95%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.42%)
ASL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
AVN 105.29 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.16%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
DGKC 116.05 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.52%)
EPCL 47.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (13.91%)
FFBL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.28%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.16%)
HASCOL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.84%)
HUBC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.83%)
JSCL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-6.36%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (5.9%)
PAEL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
PPL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (5.17%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TRG 121.00 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (5.28%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.73%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 16.85 (0.34%)
BR30 25,574 Decreased By ▼ -57.24 (-0.22%)
KSE100 46,522 Increased By ▲ 63.81 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,426 Increased By ▲ 55.49 (0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans target of $14.35-3/4 aborted

  • The contract lost its bullish momentum even below the resistance at $14.03, the 76.4% retracement of the fall from $14.35-3/4.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: A bullish target of $14.35-3/4 per bushel has been aborted for the CBOT soybean March contract , as it failed to break a resistance at $14.03.

The first round of the rally from $12.98 is over, as suggested by its five-wave structure.

The contract lost its bullish momentum even below the resistance at $14.03, the 76.4% retracement of the fall from $14.35-3/4.

Even though this target of $14.35-3/4 could be fulfilled in due course, the contract could retreat to $13.50-1/2 first. A break above $13.83 could lead to a gain to $14.03.

On the daily chart, the doji forming around $13.97 confirms a completion of the rise from the Jan. 25 low of $12.98. The contract may pull back towards a support at $13.54-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Palm Oil CBOT wheat CBOT corn Oil CBOT soybean

CBOT soybeans target of $14.35-3/4 aborted

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters