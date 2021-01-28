World
South Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for general public in Q3
- Inoculations would begin in February starting with key groups, including medical workers and the elderly in nursing homes, Jeong said.
28 Jan 2021
SEOUL: South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter of this year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news briefing.
Inoculations would begin in February starting with key groups, including medical workers and the elderly in nursing homes, Jeong said.
The country said it aimed to reach "herd immunity" levels through mass vaccinations by November.
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
South Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for general public in Q3
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Facebook backs away from heated political talk
SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations
Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years
Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey
ECC meeting rescheduled for today
Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS
Read more stories
Comments