ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (9.95%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.42%)
ASL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
AVN 105.06 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (5.93%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
DGKC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.48%)
EPCL 47.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (13.91%)
FFBL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.28%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.16%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.76%)
HUBC 87.77 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.18%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.97%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-6.61%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.48 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.88%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
PPL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.29%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TRG 120.65 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (4.98%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.73%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,960 Increased By ▲ 13.95 (0.28%)
BR30 25,569 Decreased By ▼ -62.81 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,522 Increased By ▲ 63.53 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,425 Increased By ▲ 54.94 (0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for general public in Q3

  • Inoculations would begin in February starting with key groups, including medical workers and the elderly in nursing homes, Jeong said.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

SEOUL: South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter of this year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news briefing.

Inoculations would begin in February starting with key groups, including medical workers and the elderly in nursing homes, Jeong said.

The country said it aimed to reach "herd immunity" levels through mass vaccinations by November.

south korea Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA Covid 19 vaccinations Jeong Jun yeong

South Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for general public in Q3

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters