ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (9.95%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.42%)
ASL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
AVN 105.06 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (5.93%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
DGKC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.48%)
EPCL 47.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (13.91%)
FFBL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.28%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.16%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.76%)
HUBC 87.77 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.18%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.97%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-6.61%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.48 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.88%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
PPL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.29%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TRG 120.65 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (4.98%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.73%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,960 Increased By ▲ 13.95 (0.28%)
BR30 25,569 Decreased By ▼ -62.81 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,522 Increased By ▲ 63.53 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,425 Increased By ▲ 54.94 (0.28%)
Dollar stands stall as global stock rally fizzles

8 US gross domestic product data is due later on Thursday to gauge the strength of the world's largest economy as it struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

TOKYO: The dollar extended gains against most currencies on Thursday as a stock market rout triggered by concerns about excessive valuations boosted safe-harbour demand for the US currency.

The euro nursed losses after a European Central Bank member warned that interest rate cuts are possible to curb the common currency's recent gains.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, two currencies considered a barometer of risk appetite, also fell against their US counterpart in a sign of waning market confidence.

Concerns about a short-squeeze among hedge funds, worries about corporate earnings, and delays in coronavirus vaccinations have slammed the brakes on a heady rally in global equities, which could continue to lift the dollar in the short term.

"Risk aversion supporting the dollar is a healthy correction after a one-way rise in risk assets," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The base scenario of economic acceleration in the second half of the year remains intact. The Aussie will recover but the euro will struggle."

The dollar edged up to 104.27 yen following a 0.4% gain on Wednesday.

Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.2094, close to a one-week high. The British pound fell for a second consecutive session to $1.3673. The dollar index stood at 90.742, holding onto a 0.6% gain on Wednesday.

Asian stocks were awash in a sea of red and futures pointed to a weak start to European trade on Thursday after US stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday.

In addition to concerns about corporate earnings and the economic outlook, worries that hedge funds squeezed out of short positions in GameStop Corp and similar companies will take profits on other assets also fuelled risk aversion.

The US Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged as expected on Wednesday but did signal some concern about the pace of economic recovery, which some traders said is another negative factor.

US gross domestic product data is due later on Thursday to gauge the strength of the world's largest economy as it struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The onshore yuan briefly touched a one-week low of 6.4946 per dollar and other Asian currencies also fell against the dollar, highlighting strength in the greenback.

The Australian dollar fell to $0.7634, while the New Zealand dollar slid to $0.7135 as investors sold currencies with close ties to the global commodities trade to trim riskier positions.

