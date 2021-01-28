Markets
Hong Kong stocks plunge in morning
28 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled in the morning session Thursday as global markets were routed following a months-long rally, with investors also rattled by surging virus cases and a stuttering vaccine rollout.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.97 percent, or 576.26 points, to 28,721.27.
