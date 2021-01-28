497 fresh cases, 38 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The corona positivity rate declined to 2.97% in the province, as Punjab has reported 497 fresh corona cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 155,214 and total fatalities to 4,646.

With 2,081 recoveries reported across Pakistan over last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has now reached to 492,207. In Punjab, with 455 recoveries, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 139,887.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 78,240 cases and 1,856 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,027 cases and 797 deaths, Faisalabad 8,592 cases and 416 deaths, Bahawalpur 3,974 cases and 136 deaths, Multan 9,131 cases and 321 deaths, Gujranwala 4,429 cases and 107 deaths, Gujrat 4,082 cases and 74 deaths, Sialkot 3,253 cases and 134 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,108 cases and 100 deaths and Sargodha reported 2,921 cases and 122 deaths.

