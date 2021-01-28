Two policemen killed as four bombs rock Kabul

KABUL: Two policemen were killed and at least five other people wounded as four separate bombs exploded in Kabul on Wednesday, police said, continuing a recent streak of attacks in the Afghan capital.

In recent months, Kabul has been plagued by “sticky bombs” — explosives attached to vehicles that usually go off in morning rush hour traffic. The two officers were killed by one such bomb in an eastern district of the city, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters. Two other policemen were wounded in a separate morning attack when a bomb attached to their vehicle blew up in the city’s north. Later in the evening two more bombs exploded, including one attached to a civilian vehicle that wounded three passengers, Faramarz said. The fourth bomb, placed in a flower pot on a pavement in central Kabul, did not cause any casualties.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attacks on Wednesday.