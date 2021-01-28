ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan

British HC briefed about economic reforms

28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Wednesday called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, said a press release. The High Commissioner was accompanied by the Head of Development Annabel Gerry on the occasion.

The minister extended a warm welcome to the High Commissioner and commended the support extended by the government and the people of the United Kingdom to the government of Pakistan and its people, and hoped that economic relations would further strengthen between the two countries.

The Minister for Finance briefed the High Commissioner that the government of Pakistan is pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export-led growth and would like to further deepen trade and economic linkages between the two countries. He further apprised about the socio-economic measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to lessen the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the marginalized segments of the society, and thanked the High Commissioner for the assistance and support extended to Pakistan in fighting the disease.

The minister expressed condolences to the High Commissioner over loss of precious lives due to Covid-19 pandemic and wished speedy recovery and normalcy with reference to latest surge in coronavirus infections by the new variant in the UK.

The High Commissioner offered all possible help in strengthening efforts of the Government of Pakistan for development of green industry to alleviate negative environmental impact.—PR

