Business Recorder
Jan 28, 2021
Pakistan

LESCO to recruit CEO from private sector

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Board of Directors (BoD) has principally decided to bring in a private sector Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the company and has set 9th of February as cut-off date for the candidates to submit their credentials. The BoD approved the process in line with the earlier decision of the federal cabinet which had approved the appointment of a private sector CEO within a period of three months.

Spokesman of the company Gohar Ayub said that an advertisement has already appeared in newspapers and the interested candidates are applying for the same. One former CEO told this scribe that he has also dispatched his credentials to the office. The BoD would forward three short listed names to the power division after closing of the due date while the federal cabinet would approve the final name for next three years.

