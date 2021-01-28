PCB hails Imran Farhat on 24-year-long cricketing career

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated Imran Farhat on a successful 24-year-long cricketing career.

The top-order batsman, who represented Balochistan in the domestic season 2020-21, retired from professional cricket on the completion of his side’s campaign in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament – powered by Serves Tyres.

Imran Farhat (38) marked his debut in domestic cricket in a List ‘A’ match in 1997-98 season and made his first-class debut the next season.

He emerged on the national scene following impressive runs with the national U-19 and ‘A’ sides and made his debut for the senior men’s team during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in 2001 in ODI cricket in February and played his maiden Test the next month.

Imran made 4,195 runs in his 105-match international career–2,400 in 40 Tests, 1,719 59 ODIs and 76 in seven T-20Is.

Imran captained Habib Bank Limited to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in 2018-19 season and steered Balochistan as the team’s captain in 2019-20 and the senior-most member in 2020-21 seasons.

He was the highest run-getter for Balochistan in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament 2020-21 with 499 runs, which included three half-centuries and one century in nine matches.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “Imran Farhat has been one of the most successful batsmen in Pakistan’s domestic circuit and I congratulate him on completing a successful career.

He has always been willing to give back to Pakistan cricket what he has learned over his cricketing career. He led a young Balochistan side after the domestic structure’s revamped in 2019 and shared his knowledge with the upcoming cricketers from the region.”

Imran Farhat said, “It is certainly an emotional moment for me to retire from the game which I have loved and have been passionate about since childhood. It has been an honour for me to don Pakistan colours, something which every youngster in this country dream about.

