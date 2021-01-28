ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
MOL completes repairs, reconstruction of 40-km road in Karak

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. and its Joint Venture Partners of TAL Block completed the repair and reconstruction of the Gurguri-Banda Daud Shah Road in District Karak of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The newly inaugurated road has been rehabilitated at a cost of PKR 400 million provided by MOL Pakistan and its Joint Venture Partners of the TAL Block.

The Gurguri-Banda Daud Shah Road is a 40-km long road that passes through various communities located in the TAL Block, connecting more than 40 villages and about four Union Councils between the two districts of Karak and Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This road is also used as an alternate transit route to Afghanistan, and is significant to the development of local transit trade in the province.

Present at the inauguration were Chief Guest, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Ahmad Khattak, MNA Karak, Kamran Khan Bangash, Provincial Minister of Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries, and Provincial Minister of Information and Press Releases, among other government officials.

At the occasion, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan lauded MOL Pakistan’s efforts to support the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and added that the reconstructed road will not only ease travel time between our communities, but also boost local trade and economic activities in the area. He explained that the province, under the leadership of the Prime Minister is becoming attractive for both domestic and foreign investors. He pointed out that the province’s abundant natural resources require utilization by national and multination corporations to help generate economic activity in Pakistan.

Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President Middle East Africa and Pakistan said that MOL Pakistan and our Joint Venture Partners in TAL Block are thankful for the support and cooperation extended by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to companies working in the province. In turn, we take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to supporting projects that bring positive change to local communities and greater economic development to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan as a nation.”

