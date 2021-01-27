US crude stocks down by nearly 10 million barrels: EIA

US crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Jan. 22 to 476.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 430,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 39,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.8 percentage points, in the week.

US gasoline stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week to 247.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 815,000 barrels in the week to 162.85 million barrels, versus expectations for a 361,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell by 2.1 million barrels per day, EIA said.