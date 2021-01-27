ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Spanish cement sales slump to 50-year low with no pick-up in 2021

  • "Spain hasn't seen such low cement sales since 1967," Brosa told reporters, adding that levels are expected to remain flat through 2021. "We won't see the European fund's positive impact until 2022."
  • The average annual sales of cement in Spain over the last 50 years have been 25 million tonnes.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

MADRID: Cement sales in Spain fell to their lowest level in more than 50 years in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic paralysed almost all construction work for several months, the national industry association said on Wednesday.

Sales slipped by 1.4 million tonnes from 2019 to 13.3 million tonnes last year, with the bulk of the fall in March and April, when Spain had a national lockdown and halted all non-essential industry, Oficemen president Victor Garcia Brosa said.

"Spain hasn't seen such low cement sales since 1967," Brosa told reporters, adding that levels are expected to remain flat through 2021. "We won't see the European fund's positive impact until 2022."

Brosa noted that there had been larger drops in cement sales in the 2013-2018 period after a deep economic crisis in Spain triggered when a real estate and construction bubble burst.

The average annual sales of cement in Spain over the last 50 years have been 25 million tonnes.

"The level of public-works tendering is insufficient to stimulate the sector... we need to inspire trust in private players so they take on new projects as well," Brosa said, urging the sector to consolidate further to gain efficiency.

Civil-works tenders plummeted 26.7% in 2020, with sales to transportation projects almost halving. Overall, residential and non-residential construction sales fell more than 22%.

Meanwhile, exports edged down 3.4% from 2019 as Spain lost its ranking as the European Union's top cement exporter, with Germany now leading the pack.

In light of the EU's recently-raised goals for reducing carbon emissions, Brosa called for a system of carbon adjustment at the borders to even out the conditions of competition.

"Raised climate ambitions will have a devastating effect on the construction sector if we don't establish balancing measures," he added.

national lockdown Spanish cement construction bubble national industry association

Spanish cement sales slump to 50-year low with no pick-up in 2021

Defence ministry opposes removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane

HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters