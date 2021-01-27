Cricket world praise Fawad Alam’s brilliance in Karachi Test

Middle order batsman Fawad Alam has once again made headlines after notching up his third Test hundred during the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

Pakistan were in all sorts of trouble heading into the day two of Karachi Test after losing four key wickets including prized scalp of skipper Babar Azam.

Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam showed great resilience and bought Pakistan back in the game. However, Azhar was unlucky as he fell just after bringing up his half-century.

However, the day belonged to Fawad Alam, who was playing his first game on home soil, as he scored his third century of his career. He scored 109 with the help of nine boundaries and two maximums.

When he reached the three figure mark, he became the only Pakistan batsmen to score three hundreds without scoring a half-century in Test cricket.

His brilliant knock was not only praised by fan, but also been discussed in the world cricket. Lets take a look at a few: