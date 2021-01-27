ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Fehmida visits PSB

  • She also directed PSB to complete the ongoing development work in time and making no compromise on the quality of work.
APP 27 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza has directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to complete the astro-turf laying work here at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex in four weeks time.

The minister visited Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday. She was accompanied by IPC ministry Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq, said a press release issued here.

The minister visited Allama Iqbal hostel, Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium, Roshan Khan Squash Complex and Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The minister while reviewing the ongoing development work at the hockey stadium, directed PSB that the laying of astro-turf be completed in four weeks and she would visit the stadium again in the first week of March.

She also met the players of Chitral Women's Football team at the Allama Iqbal Hostel. On the occasion, the minister said the women athletes were playing a vital role for the development of sports in the country, just like men. She also assured all-out cooperation from the government to the women athletes.

“It is overwhelming to see the women players’ of Chitral Women's Football team belong to remote areas of the district,” she said.

She also directed PSB to complete the ongoing development work in time and making no compromise on the quality of work.

During her visit to Roshan Khan Squash Complex and Rodham Hall, the minister lauded the cleanliness and other work there and also directed to set-up garbage bins at proper places to take care of cleanliness.

Fehmida Mirza

Dr Fehmida visits PSB

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters