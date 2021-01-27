Dr Fehmida visits PSB

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza has directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to complete the astro-turf laying work here at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex in four weeks time.

The minister visited Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday. She was accompanied by IPC ministry Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq, said a press release issued here.

The minister visited Allama Iqbal hostel, Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium, Roshan Khan Squash Complex and Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The minister while reviewing the ongoing development work at the hockey stadium, directed PSB that the laying of astro-turf be completed in four weeks and she would visit the stadium again in the first week of March.

She also met the players of Chitral Women's Football team at the Allama Iqbal Hostel. On the occasion, the minister said the women athletes were playing a vital role for the development of sports in the country, just like men. She also assured all-out cooperation from the government to the women athletes.

“It is overwhelming to see the women players’ of Chitral Women's Football team belong to remote areas of the district,” she said.

She also directed PSB to complete the ongoing development work in time and making no compromise on the quality of work.

During her visit to Roshan Khan Squash Complex and Rodham Hall, the minister lauded the cleanliness and other work there and also directed to set-up garbage bins at proper places to take care of cleanliness.