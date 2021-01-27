World
Thailand reports 819 new virus cases, 1 additional death
- One additional death was reported, bringing total fatalities to 76. More than 700 of the new infections.
27 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday reported 819 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 15,465.
One additional death was reported, bringing total fatalities to 76. More than 700 of the new infections were in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the most recent outbreak, the COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.
