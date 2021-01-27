ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By ▲ 320.33 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,514 Increased By ▲ 226.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 139.87 (0.73%)
Reliance pulls Indian shares lower as Amazon tries to block Future deal

  • Adding to the pressure, Asian shares also slipped as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's guidance on monetary policy.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight Reliance Industries, after US e-commerce giant Amazon.com sought to block Future Group's $3.4 billion retail asset sale to the conglomerate, while pre-Budget jitters also weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.78% to 14,127.70, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.84% to 47,940.00 by 0522 GMT. Financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Shares of Reliance Industries slipped as much as 2.6% to an over one-month low of 1,891.15 rupees, making it the top drag on Nifty.

Amazon.com requested an Indian court to enforce a Singapore arbitrator's order that Reliance's deal with the Future Group be put on hold, Reuters reported on Monday.

Future Retail's shares fell 5% on the news, after Amazon.com also called for Future Group's chief executive officer to be detained.

"There is some overhang in the markets due to negative global cues and some nervousness ahead of the budget because of which people are lightening their positions" said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

A Reuters poll of economists showed that India's federal budget, due on Feb. 1, would help a significant economic recovery in financial year 2021/22.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised India's growth forecast for 2021 upwards to 11.5%.

Adding to the pressure, Asian shares also slipped as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's guidance on monetary policy.

In Mumbai, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 1.8%, after JP Morgan downgraded the stock as the lender reported quarterly results below expectations. The Nifty Bank index fell 1.3%, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank down 1.9%.

Shares of consumer giant Hindustan Unilever and private lender Axis Bank were down 2.1% and 1.7% respectively, ahead of their quarterly results later in the day.

