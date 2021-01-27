ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 49.1 (1%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 371.65 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 337.87 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,431 Increased By ▲ 171.91 (0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold range-bound as focus shifts to Fed policy decision

  • Lending some support to gold were worries over a surge in global coronavirus cases, which surpassed 100 million, as countries struggle with vaccine shortfalls.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

Gold traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as market participants awaited the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and developments around a coronavirus stimulus package in the world's largest economy.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,849.16 per ounce by 0642 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,847.50.

"Gold appears to be in a holding pattern as investors are waiting for the Fed," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The US central bank is expected to stand pat on policy when it announces its decision at 1900 GMT. Investors will be watching for comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the state of the economy.

"If Powell remains ultra-dovish and indicates they have no intention of tapering, that can boost gold up to $1,880, although if he sounds optimistic about the economic recovery, gold can touch near $1,800 levels," Halley said.

Easy monetary policy adds pressure on government bond yields and benefits non-yielding gold.

Also in focus was US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which has been met with objections from Republicans over the price tag.

"The new round of fiscal stimulus may not arrive before mid-March, which is later than what the market had expected... so eventually we may see a delayed and smaller stimulus, which is not good for gold," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Gold will trade range-bound between $1,810 and $1,870 in the near term, Yang said, adding that in the medium term, the economic recovery might push yields higher along with inflation, which would be bearish for bullion.

Lending some support to gold were worries over a surge in global coronavirus cases, which surpassed 100 million, as countries struggle with vaccine shortfalls.

Silver fell 0.1% to $25.41 an ounce, platinum shed 0.7% to $1,091.08 and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,322.66.

Gold palladium Silver OANDA Platinum Spot gold DailyFX currency Spot Gold rate coronavirus stimulus Fed Chairman Jerome Powell US president Joe Biden

Gold range-bound as focus shifts to Fed policy decision

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters