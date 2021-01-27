World
5.2-magnitude quake hits 31 km ESE of Chitose, Japan: USGS
27 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 31 km ESE of Chitose, Japan at 05:06:53 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 123.84 km, was initially determined to be at 42.6901 degrees north latitude and 141.9887 degrees east longitude.
