ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,962 Increased By ▲ 51.4 (1.05%)
BR30 25,775 Increased By ▲ 412.6 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,684 Increased By ▲ 396.32 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,461 Increased By ▲ 202.49 (1.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise into 3,348-3,381 ringgit range

  • A hammer forming on Tuesday, signaling the completion of the drop triggered by the resistance at 3,290 ringgit. The contract is poised to break this resistance and rise towards 3,431 ringgit.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,300 ringgit per tonne, and rise into a zone of 3,348-3,381 ringgit.

The zone is formed by the 176.4% and the 186.4% projection levels of an uptrend from 2,746 ringgit. The fall from the Jan. 6 high of 3,888 ringgit has completed, as indicated by its five-wave structure and the bounce from around a support 3,173 ringgit.

The bounce is expected to extend towards the peak of a wave 4 around 3,348 ringgit. A retracement analysis on the fall reveals a target zone of 3,332-3,438 ringgit, which engulfs the 3,348 ringgit level.

A break below 3,221 ringgit could cause a fall into 3,143-3,173 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract stabilized around a support at 3,148 ringgit, the 61.8% retracement on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit.

A hammer forming on Tuesday, signaling the completion of the drop triggered by the resistance at 3,290 ringgit. The contract is poised to break this resistance and rise towards 3,431 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyoil Malaysian ringgit Oil Palm

Palm oil may rise into 3,348-3,381 ringgit range

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters