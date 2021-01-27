Kashmiris protesting for due rights, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said in today’s India, secularism seems to be suppressing and Hindutva ideology is emerging, while its neighbours are at odds due to the negative policy of New Delhi.

In a statement on the eve of India’s Republic Day which was observed as a Black Day by the Kashmiris, the foreign minister said Kashmiris at home and abroad are protesting as their rights have been usurped under the BJP-RSS government and their identity given under the Indian constitution has been taken away.

He said Kashmiris are protesting for their due rights as their basic constitutional rights have been taken away through the illegal and unilateral measures.

He said international human rights organisations and foreign media are exposing the Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The foreign minister said the minorities including Muslims, Bengalis, and Dalits feel unsafe in India.

He stated that the negative policies of the BJP government are also adversely affecting the Indian economy.

“Tractors, not tanks are seen on the Republic Day parade in India today, as farmers are marching towards New Delhi,” Qureshi said, while referring to the farmers’ protest and the tractor rally.

