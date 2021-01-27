UK records over 100,000 Covid deaths

LONDON: More than 100,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain since the pandemic took hold last year, official data showed Tuesday.

Another 1,631 deaths were reported on Tuesday bringing the total to 100,162 from nearly 3.7 million positive cases.

“My thoughts are with each and every person who has lost a loved one — behind these heart-breaking figures are friends, families and neighbours,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. “I know how hard the last year has been, but I also know how strong the British public’s determination is and how much we have all pulled together to get through this.

“We cannot let up now and we sadly still face a tough period ahead. The virus is still spreading and we’re seeing over 3,500 people per day being admitted into hospital,” he added.

Britain reported its first cases of the disease almost a year ago, on January 29, 2020 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson was initially relaxed about introducing measures to tackle the spread.