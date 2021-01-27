ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Jan 27, 2021
Pakistan in trouble as Rabada leads South Africa fightback

AFP Updated 27 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test in Karachi Tuesday.

Pakistan were in trouble at 33 for four at the close of play, having bowled out the visitors for 220 -- their second-lowest total in the country. Fourteen wickets fell on the brownish National Stadium pitch, which had been expected to take spin from day one.

South Africa were well placed at 108-2 soon after lunch, but lost their last eight wickets for just 112 runs -- barely managing to overhaul their lowest total in Pakistan, the 214 made at Faisalabad in 1997. Spinners Yasir Shah (3-54), debutant Nauman Ali (2-38) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-49) did the damage.

But then Rabada paid back the hosts with interest, bowling Abid Ali (four) in his third over and then getting debutant Imran Butt (nine) caught at leg-slip off a rising delivery. He now has 199 wickets from 44 Tests. Babar Azam, leading Pakistan for the first time in a Test, fell lbw to spinner Keshav Maharaj for seven before night watchman Shaheen was bowled by Anrich Nortje without scoring. At the close, Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam were unbeaten on five each - with Pakistan trailing by 187 runs with six wickets intact. Earlier, opener Dean Elgar top-scored for South Africa with 58, while George Linde (35) and Rabada (21 not out) were other notable contributors. While lamenting his side's poor batting, Elgar said South Africa now had the upper hand.

