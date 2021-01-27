International Customs Day: Message From Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: The foundation of the global trade structure rests on development of a credible and strong supply chain, which ensures rapid industrial productivity and marketing of goods in shortest span of time. Global pandemic (COVID-19) has badly disrupted all this putting world trade at an unprecedented risk. Under the prevalent milieu, World Customs Organization’s (WCO) slogan “Customs Bolstering Recovery, Renewal and Resilience for Sustainable Supply Chain” merits no underestimation. The recently introduced strategic policy framework by the Government of Pakistan envisages trade promotion and export-led growth as its mainstream policy and places a major responsibility on Pakistan Customs administration to complement the targeted export-led growth in the COVID and post-COVID environment. The WCO has, also, rightly highlighted the Enhanced and Effective Collaborations, Adoption of Advanced Technology and Restructuring of Supply Chain as the domains, which demand active involvement from Customs authorities:

In this regard, I am pleased to note that Pakistan Customs is actively working for development of Pakistan Single Window, a state-of-the-art project, which aims at bringing all border and other relevant departments together to ensure efficiency in time and cost of supply chain networks.

Restructuring of existing procedures and seamless process flow are inevitable to make the supply chain more resilient, under the circumstances. It is also worth mentioning that Pakistan Customs has been exceptional in adapting its clearance process during COVID-19 by making necessary adjustments in its automated Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) system. Pakistan Customs has invested in many new programs like Authorized Economic Operators, TIR Carnet and International Transshipment to re- organize the existing supply chain and make it more adaptive to boost trade and economic recovery. With the introduction of these programs, trade volume will enhance resulting in improved revenue collection. In the end, I once again felicitate Pakistan Customs for their rigorous efforts to bolster economic recovery through collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders and leveraging advanced technologies resulting in revenue generation. I also hope that Pakistan Custom would keep up the good work they are doing and would play their role, in the economic uplift of the country, with similar zeal and vigor.

