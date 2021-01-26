World
European Union plans to shut door to travelers from Japan amid COVID-19 surge
- European Union governments plan to remove Japan from their list of nations whose residents should be allowed to visit the bloc during the ongoing phase of the coronavirus outbreak.
26 Jan 2021
European Union governments plan to remove Japan from their list of nations whose residents should be allowed to visit the bloc during the ongoing phase of the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an EU official.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
European Union plans to shut door to travelers from Japan amid COVID-19 surge
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments