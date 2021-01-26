Pakistan
Rawalpindi division has 12,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- According to the report, the number of recovered patients is 11,533 and those who died of this deadly viral infection is 585.
26 Jan 2021
RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi division has 12,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, said a report issued by the district administration on Tuesday.
According to the report, the number of recovered patients is 11,533 and those who died of this deadly viral infection is 585.
The total number of suspected patients is 87,145 and those tested negative is 74,248.
In addition, 991 results are awaited, the report said.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Rawalpindi division has 12,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments