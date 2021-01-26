ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rebound in risk sentiment pulls sterling higher

*The pound fell in early trade after risk sentiment ebbed overnight in US and Asian markets. * sterling was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3720 and was also up 0.3% against the euro, at 88.60 pence.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

LONDON: Sterling pulled away from a one-week low against the dollar on Tuesday and also gained ground against the euro as rebounding risk appetite in broader asset markets weakened the US currency.

The pound fell in early trade after risk sentiment ebbed overnight in US and Asian markets.

However, sentiment turned around as European stock markets bounced and US stocks hit record highs on strong corporate earnings, pushing the dollar back down and boosting riskier currencies.

Expectations of a large US fiscal stimulus package has fuelled risk sentiment in markets in recent weeks, benefiting the pound, which has hit 2-1/2 year highs against a weakened dollar.

Sterling also hit its highest against the euro since May 2020 last week, with analysts attributing the pound's gains to a slower COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the European Union than in Britain.

By 1452 GMT, sterling was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3720 and was also up 0.3% against the euro, at 88.60 pence. It earlier fell to $1.3610 against the dollar, its lowest in a week.

"It's a function of the broader risk dynamic so I think sterling is still trading rather more on risk orientation than it is the domestic fundamental story," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, adding that the market was not overtly concerned with data showing a rise in UK unemployment.

Data on Tuesday showed Britain's unemployment rate hit its highest in nearly five years in the three months to November when coronavirus cases began to rise for a second time and most of the country returned to a partial lockdown.

Redundancies touched a record high, taking the unemployment rate to 5.0%, its highest since mid-2016, according to official data, although the increase was slightly weaker than economists' forecasts.

"The UK labour market report did not provide any negative surprise this morning (November unemployment was modestly lower vs expectations, while weekly earnings turned higher), suggesting a day of calm for sterling today," ING said in a note. "Euro-sterling to range trade around the 89 pence level."

Sterling forex market Currency notes forex trading

Rebound in risk sentiment pulls sterling higher

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters