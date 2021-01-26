ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain says it will work with EU to avoid vaccine disruption

  • Protectionism not right during pandemic, health minister says.
  • EU vaccine export registration proposals sparked concern.
  • UK ministers confident vaccines supplies will not be disrupted.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain will be able to work with the European Union to ensure there is no disruption to vaccine supplies, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, arguing protectionism was not right during a pandemic.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier said he backed proposals to restrict vaccines leaving the EU, saying Europe should have its "fair share".

The European Commission later said it had no plans to impose an export ban, explaining its proposal would require firms to register vaccine exports.

"I'm sure that we can work with the EU to ensure that, whilst transparency is welcome, that no blockers are put in place," Hancock said at the Chatham House think tank.

He said he had spoken to the chief executives of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, who gave him confidence supplies would not be disrupted, but he still cautioned against any hints of vaccine nationalism.

"I think protectionism is not the right approach in the middle of a pandemic," he said.

'SUPPLIES ARE TIGHT'

The EU proposal comes amid heightened sensitivities over supplies, and in the wake of AstraZeneca's decision to cut its supply to the EU by 60% to 31 million doses for the first quarter of the year, while Pfizer has also altered delivery schedules.

"I'm very confident that Pfizer... will deliver for the EU and will deliver for the UK, as will AstraZeneca," Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Times Radio.

"Vaccine nationalism is the wrong way to go."

AstraZeneca has a domestic British supply chain to make its vaccine, but Britain's supplies of the Pfizer vaccine come from a factory in Belgium.

The total projected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine supplied to Britain between January and March is unchanged by a planned upgrade at a production facility.

But Britain has consistently said that supply is limiting the pace of its vaccine rollout, although it expects early wrinkles to be ironed out over time.

"Supplies are tight... they continue to be," Zahawi told BBC TV. "Any new manufacturing process is going to have challenges, it's lumpy and bumpy, (then) it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward."

Britain is seeking to give initial shots to 15 million of the most at-risk people by mid-February.

European Union Matt Hancock vaccine scheme

Britain says it will work with EU to avoid vaccine disruption

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters