Lilly antibody combo therapy cuts risk of COVID-19 deaths

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday treatment with a combination of two of its antibodies helped significantly reduce risk of hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19 in a late-stage trial.

The results from over 1,000 participants of the study, which is testing the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, show there were 11 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in patients taking therapy and 36 events in patients taking placebo, representing a 70% risk reduction, the company said.

Lilly said the study has met both the main goal of reducing risk of death and hospitalization and all key secondary goals, providing evidence that the therapy reduced viral load and sped up symptom resolution.

There were a total of 10 deaths, all of which occurred in patients taking placebo, and no deaths in patients taking bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, the company said.

Bamlanivimab alone is authorized for emergency use in the United States as a treatment for high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The combo therapy is under review by the US drug regulator.

The ongoing trial will enroll up to 3,300 participants across all treatment groups, Lilly said.

Another late-stage trial testing bamlanivimab alone or bamlanivimab and etesevimab together in residents and staff at long-term care facilities is ongoing.