ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Venezuela's PDVSA halts operations at 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery

  • Two of the people said the crude supply shortage arose due to problems at a pipeline supplying crude to the plant.
  • Workers as of Monday were attempting to restart one of the distillation units, three of the people said.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has halted operations at its 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery due to problems with crude supply, four people familiar with the matter said this week.

Two of the people said the crude supply shortage arose due to problems at a pipeline supplying crude to the plant.

Cardon was the only PDVSA refinery producing gasoline in the OPEC country, which has been suffering fuel shortages over the past year due to underinvestment and mismanagement at PDVSA's 1.3 million bpd refining network, and more recently US sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro.

The plant over the weekend halted output at its fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and naphtha reformer units, and later halted its distillation unit, said one of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The units had been operating since November of last year after months of extensive repairs.

Workers as of Monday were attempting to restart one of the distillation units, three of the people said.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

As of last week, Cardon's FCC and reformer units had been producing around 55,000 bpd of gasoline, according to union leader Ivan Freites.

A distillation unit at the neighboring 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery had been producing some naphtha to supply Cardon, while a distillation unit at the 187,000 bpd Puerto La Cruz refinery in eastern Venezuela was producing around 15,000 bpd of diesel in addition to naphtha being sent to Cardon.

oil company PDVSA Petroleos de Venezuela refinery

Venezuela's PDVSA halts operations at 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters