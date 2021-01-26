ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Farrukh asks JUI-F chief to show money-trail of assets

  • He said that now Maulana Fazalur Rehman has to submit all receipts and other details of foreign funding.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman has to show the money-trail of all his property and assets which he purchased from the foreign funding.

Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said that now Maulana Fazalur Rehman cannot avoid hiding sources of his foreign funding as an application has been submitted in this regard with the commission.

He advised him to produce money-trail instead of playing the card of political victimization and holding agitation in front of ECP. “Actually all those political parties involved in foreign funding are united against the government for sake of NRO.”,he remarked.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman has to explain his position on charges of leaders of his own party that he received foreign funding from Iraq and Libya.”In this case it was he who only could respond the queries raised on his properties and assets which he purchased from such illegal money.”

Mr.Habib said that instead of hurling the allegations, Maulana Fazalur Rehman should come up with evidences to nullify the allegations of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad and Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherrani about his involvement in foreign funding.

Farrukh Habib said that there are proofs that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had purchased property in Dera Ismail Khan and Chak Shahzad from foreign funding while expenses on long-march were also managed from such money.

He said that now Maulana Fazalur Rehman has to submit all receipts and other details of foreign funding. He said for fulfillment of hidden agenda Maulana got money from foreign countries on which now PTI has submitted an application with ECP against him.

He said that PTI has already submitted all required details with the ECP on foreign funding case and expressed the hope that it will soon make any decision as per law.

He added after submitting report of scrutiny committee there will be open hearing in ECP on foreign funding case and that PTI has no objection on ECP’s proceeding and its working on the case.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman Farrukh Habib

Farrukh asks JUI-F chief to show money-trail of assets

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters