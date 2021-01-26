ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder
Jan 26, 2021
Markets

Kazakhstan has restored oil output after power outages

  • Daily oil production was restored to 227,200 tonnes on Jan. 25 from about 195,700 tonnes on Jan. 21 and 182,774 tonnes on Jan. 20.
  • Still, production this month lags plans by around 660,000 tonnes, a source familiar with the data said.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Kazakhstan has restored its oil and gas condensate production following power outages which disrupted output earlier this month, data from a state monitor showed on Tuesday.

Daily oil production was restored to 227,200 tonnes on Jan. 25 from about 195,700 tonnes on Jan. 21 and 182,774 tonnes on Jan. 20, the data showed.

Still, production this month lags plans by around 660,000 tonnes, a source familiar with the data said.

Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), the operator of the giant Tengiz oilfield, said its facilities are fully ready for production and output is expected to be restored fully in the next few days.

"TCO confirms that its production units at Tengiz are now fully operational, following a temporary technical issue and TCO is striving to recover output over the coming days," it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan, which is reducing its output as part of a global pact to support prices, cut production by nearly 200,000 bpd per day after winter weather caused power outages and led to transit disruptions on some routes.

oil market oil company Kazakhstan Oil output

