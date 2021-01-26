Kazakhstan has restored oil output after power outages

MOSCOW: Kazakhstan has restored its oil and gas condensate production following power outages which disrupted output earlier this month, data from a state monitor showed on Tuesday.

Daily oil production was restored to 227,200 tonnes on Jan. 25 from about 195,700 tonnes on Jan. 21 and 182,774 tonnes on Jan. 20, the data showed.

Still, production this month lags plans by around 660,000 tonnes, a source familiar with the data said.

Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), the operator of the giant Tengiz oilfield, said its facilities are fully ready for production and output is expected to be restored fully in the next few days.

"TCO confirms that its production units at Tengiz are now fully operational, following a temporary technical issue and TCO is striving to recover output over the coming days," it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan, which is reducing its output as part of a global pact to support prices, cut production by nearly 200,000 bpd per day after winter weather caused power outages and led to transit disruptions on some routes.