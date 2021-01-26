ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chipmaker Wuhan blames falling sales on pandemic, US' 'crazy suppression' of Chinese tech

  • Revenue for the company's CMOS sensor parts division, which sells to Sony Corp and subsequently to Huawei and other brands.
  • Due to the influence of the epidemic as well as the US government starting a new round of crazy suppression against China's high tech sector.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China's Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd on Tuesday blamed COVID-19 and the "crazy suppression" of the Chinese technology sector by the US government for a sharp drop in its sales last year.

The remarks are an unusually open admission of the stress China's electric component sector has been under in the past year after the US government barred firms reliant on US origin technology from selling to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

Revenue for the company's CMOS sensor parts division, which sells to Sony Corp and subsequently to Huawei and other brands, fell from 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in 2019 to 5 billion yuan in 2020, the company said in an outlook preceding its full results statement.

"Due to the influence of the epidemic as well as the US government starting a new round of crazy suppression against China's high tech sector, the company's most important market, the smartphone markets structure endured big changes," the company said.

That caused its sales to the smartphone industry to drop sharply, it said.

"As the epidemic spread throughout the U.S and the Trump administration continued to upgrade its pressure on Huawei to the point of a complete block, our indirect to sales to Huawei also gradually declined," it added.

Sales of its components related to internet-of-things devices - which link together over an internet connection - also suffered, the company added, as the epidemic caused an economic downturn.

The measures announced by the US caused Huawei to sell off its Honor brand of mid-range phones last year.

Reuters reported this week that Huawei was in talks to sell two of its high-end lines of phones to a branch of the Shanghai government. A Huawei spokesman has denied the report.

huawei chipmaker Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd US origin technology Chinese technology sector

Chipmaker Wuhan blames falling sales on pandemic, US' 'crazy suppression' of Chinese tech

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters