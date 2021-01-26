World
Ukraine expects 100,000-200,000 vaccines from Pfizer in February: PM
Shmygal told the parliament the country also expected to receive 700,000 doses of Sinovac's COVID vaccine in three-four weeks.
KYIV: Ukraine expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer under the COVAX scheme in February and vaccinate the first 367,000 people against the coronavirus in first stage, Ukrainain Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday.
Shmygal told the parliament the country also expected to receive 700,000 doses of Sinovac's COVID vaccine in three-four weeks.
